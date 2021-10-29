Kickstart application deadline nearing for local businesses.

job centre

Could you employ a young person, free of cost, through the Kickstart Scheme?

Earlier this month, the UK Government announced more young people aged 16-24 on Universal Credit will be able to benefit from the Kickstart Scheme, which is being extended to March 2022 and will be open to applications from employers until December 17.

This is the final call to employers to register on the Gov.uk website to the scheme before applications close.

Susan Gray, East Scotland district Kickstart marketing advisor, Department for Work and Pensions, said: "If your business can offer a six-month work placement fully funded by the Kickstart Scheme, you would be playing a huge part in helping local young people at risk of long-term unemployment.

“Over 76,900 young people - an average of 3,600 a week - are starting new placements, and this extension will see more young people developing the skills, confidence and experience to support them into long-term sustainable employment.”

Employers/ charities of all sizes can apply for funding which covers: 100 per cent of the National Minimum Wage (or the National Living Wage depending on the age of the participant) for 25 hours per week for a total of six months.

Plus the associated employer National Insurance contributions and minimum automatic enrolement pension contributions.

Susan added: “The placements can be anything that will teach our youth a viable skill they can utilise in future roles.

“We already have thousands of Kickstart Scheme jobs in a wide range of sectors across England, Scotland and Wales, including tech and digital, creative industries, engineering and manufacturing, marketing, sports, beauty, retail, forestry, and many more.”

The deadline to apply is fast approaching and businesses are advised to apply as soon as possible to take advantage of the scheme.

For more information on the Kickstart scheme, you can contact the East District Kickstart team by email: [email protected]

The East District Kickstart Marketing team are holding an information session at 10am on November 4 via Microsoft Teams.