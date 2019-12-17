Kinneil Band ends year in winning style

The Unison Kinneil Band rounded off their year full of highs and lows with victory at the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Shield in Perth.

The band has bounced back perfectly from their hall being badly damaged by fire in the summer. Blydon Hall, which houses the band, is next to Bo’ness United’s stadium, where a fire started on June 4. The flames quickly spread to the band hall after the fire started in rolls of astroturf.

The band hall was severely damaged, leaving members devastated. The band lost decades worth of memorabilia and instruments.

Undeterred, the band carried on, entertaining people at local events and taking part in competitions across the county.

On Saturday, November 30, the band travelled to Perth to compete against 22 other bands in the Scottish Challenge. After a rousing performance of the test piece ‘Metropolis 1927’ by Peter Graham, under conductor Chris Shanks, the band won by two points. In an extra bonus, the band’s principal euphonium Ian Campbell won best instrumentalist.

Fiona Drury from the band, said: “An incredible contesting end to 2019. National and now Scottish Challenge champion.

“The band would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their wonderful and unwavering support and encouragement all year.”

After playing their annual Christmas concert yesterday (Thursday) the band will be busy over the festive period. Fiona added: “The band will be carolling in Morrison’s in Falkirk on Saturday, December 21. Committed to the end, the band will then be out and about in the local community on Christmas Eve entertaining friends at the Bo’ness Hospital and Dean Court.

“Some of the band will also be accompanying the hymns at the Christingle service at the Old Kirk on Christmas Eve at 6.30pm.

“The band wishes everyone a peaceful Christmas and very best wishes for 2020. And we look forward to bringing in the New Year around the town on January 2.”