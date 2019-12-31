Latest average house price figures for West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

House prices dropped by more than the Scottish average in West Lothian in October while they remained steady in Falkirk, new figures show.

But the drop in West Lothian does not reverse the longer-term trend 2.2 per cent annual growth. The average West Lothian house price in October was £162,941, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6 per cent decrease on September. Over the last year, the average sale price in West Lothian rose by £3,500 – putting the area 18th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The lack of movement in the Falkirk Council area maintains the longer-term trend there, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5.5 per cent annual growth. The average Falkirk house price in October was £129,540.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Falkirk rose by £6,700 – putting the area fourth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.