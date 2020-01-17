Latest Linlithgow Jazz offering Rose Room set to be blooming marvellous

Linlithgow Jazz continues to bring talented musicians to the town, with award-winning gypsy jazz act Rose Room set to perform at the Queen Margaret Hall early next month.

Sue McHugh, organiser of Linlithgow Jazz events, is delighted to be welcoming Rose Room on Saturday, February 1 for their now regular February concert in the town.

Although this concert is now sold, out, Linlithgow Jazz has a waiting list for returns/cancellations.

Sue said: “If you would like to be added to the waiting list, please email Linlithgow_jazz@outlook.com.

“And if you do have tickets and find that you can’t use one or more of them, please let me know (by email preferably) and, if we can resell them, we’ll refund you.

“Those of you who were at Ken Mathieson’s Classic Jazz Orchestra recently have already got your jazz year off to a great start and what better way to keep it going than the return of Rose Room.

“This has now become a regular February fixture for us and long may that continue. Rose Room have been a favourite at Linlithgow Jazz for many years and therefore really need no introduction.

“But in case you’ve not heard them before, Rose Room are an award winning Glasgow-based gypsy jazz quartet who play a fantastic mixture of standards, Django Rheinhardt and some excellent self-penned numbers.

“Led by the extraordinarily talented Seonaid Aitken on violin and vocals, Rose Room also features Tam Gallagher on rhythm guitar, Tom Watson on solo guitar and Jimmy Moon on double bass.”

Scottish Jazz Award-winners Rose Room have become one of Scotland’s leading ensembles influenced by the Gypsy Jazz genre. The Glasgow-based act were voted ‘Best Band’ in the Scottish Jazz Awards 2018, having been finalists in the previous two Scottish Jazz Awards

Sue is looking forward to the sold out Rose Room concert.

She added: “As usual, we are in the Queen Margaret Hall and start at 7:30pm (doors open at 7pm), finishing up around 10pm.

“The hall is unlicensed so please feel free to bring your own drinks and nibbles, not forgetting your glasses and plates.

“Tea and coffee is available at the interval for a small donation.

“I’m not surprised it’s sold out, we sold about half of our allocation at the Classic Jazz Orchestra gig!”