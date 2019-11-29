Legal move for Lady Park land in Linlithgow

West Lothian Council is to launch a legal move to take ownership of land in Linlithgow’s Lady Park.

The local authority is to start a Compulsory Purchase Order to buy a strip of land to replace a section of the footpath currently sited around Linlithgow Loch with a new tarred path.

The council’s NETs Land and Countryside department won planning permission in September to build a new tarred path, six and half feet (two metres) wide and running for almost 600 feet through the lower section of Lady Park.

The council had initially wanted a path almost 10 feet wide but agreed to reduce it after objections from neighbours and the tenant farmer on the land.

The six and half foot width is the minimum required for a path which is to be adopted and maintained by the council.

Neighbours remain unhappy at aspects of the proposals by West Lothian Council, including that the path will be tarred along the new section before returning to a narrower more natural whindust path.

NETs Land and Countryside Manager Andy Johnston told Linlithgow Local Area Committee (LAC) on Tuesday: “We are proceeding to compulsory purchase.

“We should be looking at 18 months to two years to complete.”