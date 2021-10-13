Let's Go Linlithgow are jogscotland Group of the Year

The group with their Scottish Athletics Annual Award for best group. Photo by Bobby Gavin.

Let’s Go Linlithgow celebrated its third anniversary this year. In that time it has grown from a single jog leader running one session a week, to having 15 jog leaders leading five sessions a week.

Jogscotland development officer, Jo Stevens, said: “We’re delighted to name Let’s Go Linlithgow as jogscotland Group of the Year. They have become incredibly successful in a relatively short space of time, achieving a huge growth in participation, without sacrificing the quality of what they offer."

The group has always had strong links with Linlithgow AC and is now formally adopted by the club, offering joggers the opportunity to attend beginner track sessions, and bringing a new stream of members, pacers and coaches to the club.

It also runs monthly paced 5ks that are open to all.

Jo added: "By linking up with Linlithgow AC they have benefited both organisations, with more choice of activity for joggers and a stream of new members of the club.

"They also really embraced the opportunities that grew out of the challenging period of lockdown, using virtual groups to attract new members, who have now become ‘real life’ joggers with the group.