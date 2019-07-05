Library boost for Bo’ness

Bo’ness Library will be made more accessible to everyone as part of a £2 million boost for Falkirk’s town centres.

The grant of £1.976m has been awarded by Scottish Government Town Centre Capital Fund for 2019/20 that will be invested across Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bo’ness in a number of projects designed to make the town centres more ‘vibrant, enterprising and accessible’.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive hoped that upgrading the library building would quell persistent rumours that the library would have to move from its historic town centre location in order to improve access.

The news was welcomed by Bo’ness councillor Ann Ritchie.

She said: “Ever since I was first elected to Falkirk Council the refurbishment and therefore retention of the library in the town centre has been a priority for me, now we are seeing that become reality I could not be happier.

“It is vital all areas of the local library are accessible to the general public and that means looking after the interests of those with disabilities and baby buggies which means a lift is vital in making Bo’ness Library fit for the 21 st century.”

The cash will also pay for providing WiFi in Bo’ness, Falkirk and Grangemouth town centres and be used to look at ways to fill vacant properties.