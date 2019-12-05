Life-saving staff thanked by inspirational Winchburgh woman

An inspirational Winchburgh woman, who faces surgery for brain cancer for the third time, has thanked Scottish Power for the life-saving impact its employees are making.

Heather Duff (33) will undergo the nine-hour procedure, called a craniotomy, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Monday.

It will be the third brain surgery for Heather, who was guest of honour at an event in Glasgow last week hosted by broadcaster Cat Cubie, to mark the partnership between Scottish Power and Cancer Research UK. Scottish Power has raised over £25 million for the charity through a variety of initiatives and events including sponsorship of Race for Life, Stand Up To Cancer, employee and supplier fundraising, as well as creating a bespoke, ‘Help Beat Cancer’ energy tariff.

Heather said: “I hope that one day we will understand more about brain cancer and this will empower scientists and doctors with the knowledge they need to find a cure that will benefit people from all over the world.

“I’d like to thank all at Scottish Power who work relentlessly to raise funds which allows research to continue.

“Research to help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured is what gives my family, my friends and me the hope we need.”

Heather, who is a fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK, was successfully treated for cervical cancer aged 27 but in May 2018 was diagnosed with brain cancer. Heather, who lives with her husband Gordon Duff, 38, and pet dogs Parsnip and Pumpkin, has also reached out to other people with cancer through her blog, www.fucancer.co.uk.

Groundbreaking scientists Professor Steven Pollard and Professor Andrew Biankin, who are both based in Scotland, were headline speakers at the Scottish Power event.

Prof Pollard and a team from the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh Centre were awarded £5.8m from Cancer Research UK to find new ways to treat brain tumours. Their goal is to uncover new drug targets and strategies that could prevent brain tumours returning.

Prof Pollard said: “Treating brain tumours remains a real challenge. They take the lives of far too many people each year.”

Every year in Scotland around 1,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumours and around 470 people die from brain tumours.