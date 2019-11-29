Linilithgow MSP stands up for over 75s in TV license debate

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) spoke in a debate at Holyrood last week urging the UK Government to take back responsibility for funding and providing free TV licences for the over 75s.

Commenting, Ms Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: “I led the debate in the Scottish Parliament encouraging the UK Government to take back responsibility for funding and providing free TV licences for the over 75s and was pleased to secure support from the Scottish Parliament.

“This fee affects around 7,186 older people in West Lothian alone and it is estimated that 60 per cent of our local older people will be expected to pay an extra £154.50 in household bills if the UK Government does not ensure they receive a free TV license.

“We need to stand up for our over 75s and send a message to the UK Government that this is unacceptable, that they cannot continue take more money from the pockets of our pensioners.”