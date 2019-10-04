Linlithgow amateur musical company has Betty Blue Eyes

Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions (LAMP) presents its latest run later this month, hoping it’s 34th annual production is a smash hit with locals.

Betty Blue Eyes is a new stage musical comedy based on the 1984 film “A Private Function”. It features music by George Stiles, with lyrics by Anthony Drewe.

Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions members rehearsing their upcoming production, Betty Blue Eyes.

The book was written for the stage by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, adapted from Alan Bennett’s original screenplay.

LAMP president Gregor Preston revealed more about the story behind the production.

He said: “It is 1947 and the country is in the midst of austerity with the government promising a fair share for all. Meanwhile some local officials are not playing ball, and are attempting to take far more than their fair share. The only positive is the upcoming marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“This is an outrageously typical British comedy full of eccentric and strange characters, of course alongside the star of our show - Betty the Pig.”

Gregor revealed just how much work goes into a LAMP performance.

He said: “We are currently in final rehearsals for our next production Betty Blue Eyes.

“This year LAMP has around 30 local members who have all been rehearsing since April for our performances in Linlithgow Academy from October 14-19, starting at 7.30pm.

“And as well as putting on performances for local people to enjoy, around 2500 people attend our LAMP and LAMP Children’s Theatre shows over the year.”

Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions presents Betty Blue Eyes, October 14-19, 7.30pm, at Linlithgow Academy.

Tickets are priced £14 for general admission, £12 for concessions (16 years and under / 60 years and over) and £48 for a family ticket (two standard / two concession). To purchase tickets contact the box office on 07949 475932 or visit Linlithgow-musicals.co.uk/tickets. Tickets are unavailable to purchase online for same day performances.

To check availability for same day performance tickets call the box office. Once your order is processed, the tickets will be available at the box office from 30 minutes prior to commencement of each performance. All tickets must be collected from the box office before entering the theatre.