Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP backs Injury Prevention Week

Martyn Day MP.

The research commissioned by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) found that only 48 per cent of people ‘always’ or ‘often’ think about their impact on the safety of others when undertaking activities.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day (SNP) said: “Everything we do carries some element of risk and it is not always possible to avoid injury but often we can take action to prevent an injury. That’s why I’m supporting injury prevention week to get people thinking about the impact of their actions on others and to help prevent injuries.”

He added: “For the past 18 months we have all taken extraordinary measures to keep each other safe from Covid.