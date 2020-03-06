Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP backs wildlife crime unit

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has backed a motion in the House of Commons in support of the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU), calling on the UK Government to secure permanent funding for the group.

The NWCU is a UK-wide police unit that gathers intelligence on wildlife crime and provides vital support to law enforcement agencies.

Mr Day said: “As a lifelong advocate of animal welfare, I strongly back the all-too-often underappreciated work of the National Wildlife Crime Unit in preventing and detecting wildlife crime.

“Accordingly, I am delighted to sign and support this important parliamentary motion praising the ongoing work of the NWCU and calling for permanent and sufficient public funding for the organisation and its vital cause.”

Commenting, David Cowdrey, Head of Policy and Campaigns for the IFAW, said: “It is an outrage that the NWCU is the only police intelligence unit in the UK that doesn’t have permanent, centralised funding from the Home Office. Yet this unit carries out vital work in stemming the tide of wildlife crime that is currently ruining our country’s natural habitats and endangering species.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Martyn Day for his invaluable support, passion and encouragement in championing the work of the NWCU, and for bringing the severe funding challenges currently facing it to the attention of the Parliament and public.”