Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP calls for state pension freeze to end

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martin Day is again calling for the UK Government to end the freeze on state pensions for half a million ex-pats living abroad

Mr Day (SNP)is one of 40 MPs who have signed an open letter to Therese Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

‘Frozen pensions’ occur when a retiree with a British state pension moves abroad to a country with which the UK does not have a reciprocal agreement to inflation-link their state pension.

The UK state pension is ‘frozen’ at the level it was on the day the person left the UK and falls in real value year on year.

Commenting on the issue, which he has previously raised in the Commons, Mr Day said: “The UK state pension is the worst in the devolved world. This issue of frozen pensions is yet another example of UK pension injustice.

“The Government recently announced that it will up-rate the pensions of all UK pensioners living in the EU for three years until a reciprocal agreement is made after Brexit, but it still refuses to extend this right to pensioners living in ‘frozen’ countries, who include military veterans, former nurses and teachers.

“The UK Government’s policy on frozen pensions is archaic and unjust, pushing pensioners into poverty and hardship. The Tories cannot be trusted on pensions.”