Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP joins calls to axe ‘reading tax’

Martyn Day MP has called on the Chancellor to remove VAT on eBooks and audiobooks that hits young readers and people living with physical disabilities.

The Government has never applied tax to print books or newspapers. However, this principle has not been extended to eBooks and other digital reading materials, with those who read digitally taxed 20 per cent more.

The SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, Martyn Day, said: “This tax hits children and young people particularly hard as over 45 per cent of children prefer to read on a digital device.

“It also disproportionately impacts the elderly and people with disabilities who often struggle to read or handle print books.

“No MP voted for this tax, which acts as a barrier to childhood literacy and penalises people who read digitally.

“It is vital that children and young people have access to reading across all formats in order to learn.

“It is also essential that people with a physical disability, including the estimated two million people living with sight loss, can access the joys of reading.

“I recently questioned the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jesse Norman, about what assessment had been made of the potential merits of introducing a zero-rate of VAT for e-publications and asked him to consider a policy change at the upcoming Budget.

“I am proud to support the campaign to Axe the Reading Tax and call on the Government to remove VAT on digital reading materials.”