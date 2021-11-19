Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP promotes half price rail travel card for jobseekers

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk. Photo by Michael Gillen.

The Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card gives holders a 50 per cent discount on journeys across Britain, and anyone claiming Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit for 3-9 months (18-24 year olds) or 3-12 months (over 25s) can apply through their Work Coach.

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: “It’s great to see train companies and Jobcentre Plus working together to give jobseekers a helping hand.

"The cost of travel can sometimes be a barrier to getting to interviews and training, however it is initiatives like these that are making the difference in getting people into work.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone who may be eligible to apply.”

The drop reflects a national trend which has seen usage of the card drop by over a third in the months March 2020-October 2021 – with over 62 per cent of journeys taken using the card in London and the South East.

With new unemployment figures showing joblessness at 114,000 in Scotland, Martyn Day is working with the Rail Delivery Group and Jobcentre Plus teams to further promote the card across the rest of the country. Last year, jobseekers saved a total of £1.5 million using the discount available to them.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Over 700,000 journeys were made during the pandemic by people using the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card, including 43,700 in Scotland, but with the world of work opening back up and new opportunities becoming available, we want to encourage even more people to take advantage as they look to secure new jobs.