Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP’s Christmas message

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day has delivered his Christmas message for this year.

He said: “If you are lucky enough to have time away from work this Christmas to spend with your loved ones I hope you all have a joyful and peaceful celebration.

“If you need to work over the festivities I would like to thank you for the sacrifices that you make in the process, especially the carers who selflessly look after society’s most vulnerable people and our hospital and emergency services staff who fulfil their public duty 365 days a year. I want to additionally thank our armed forces, who keep us safe, and those charity and aid workers across the UK and the rest of the world, who often risk their lives in terrible conditions to help others.

“I would urge everyone to also spare a thought for those less fortunate than ourselves over this festive period. A cheery word or smile can make a huge difference to someone’s day, particularly if they live alone and have no family to share this season with. Please keep an eye on the elderly in your neighbourhood too, as they might find it more difficult to see to their daily needs in inclement conditions.

“Finally, I want to thank all those who generously donated to our appeal on behalf of homeless young people. It is an honour to continue to represent you and I look forward to being able to meet more of you in 2020.

“I extend my very best wishes to you all for a Merry Christmas and a peaceful and Happy New Year.”