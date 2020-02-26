Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP shows racism a red card

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has re-joined the Show Racism the Red Card All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

The APPG was founded to raise the profile of the profile of the organisation across the political spectrum. Since its formation in the 90s, the charity has tackled race-related hate crime and discrimination in society.

Mr Day (SNP) said: “Racism is an unacceptable social ill that needs to be fought via educating young people and adults about the causes and social consequences of racism; something Show Racism the Red Card have lead the way on.

“In this connection, I’ve re-joined the APPG this parliamentary term.

“I would also strongly encourage the people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk to get behind the campaign and would also like to take this opportunity to encourage schools and young people in my constituency to take part in the charity’s latest competition.”

Welcoming the news, Show Racism the Red Card Scotland’s Jordan Allison said: “We are delighted that the Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, Martyn Day, has pledged his efforts to champion the important educational work of Show Racism The Red Card.

“Our team here in Scotland reached 3,700 young people across the country last year, and with funding becoming a growing concern for our sector, we rely on support like Martyn’s to continue our anti-racism work at a time when the need for this is as high as it’s ever been.”

Young people from schools and other education settings can take part in Show Racism The Red Card Competitions by visiting www.TheRedCard.org/competitions.