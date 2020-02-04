Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP signs Holocaust book of commitment

Local MP Martyn Day last week signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In doing so he pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honoured those who were murdered during the Holocaust, as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

This year marks 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War.

After signing the Book of Commitment, the Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP highlighted the importance of remembering the Holocaust victims: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Linlithgow and East Falkirk to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish people murdered, and all the other victims of the Holocaust, and pay tribute to the survivors.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis, are never forgotten.

“We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against anti-semitism and hate, now more than ever.”