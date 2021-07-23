Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP urges groups to apply to the CSJ Awards

MP Martyn Day

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) wants to raise awareness of small and innovative groups and charities. Four winners will receive a £10,000 grant and their work will be showcased in front of hundreds of leading figures from across the country.

Mr Day (SNP) said: “I would encourage all organisations which may be eligible to apply: these groups deserve national recognition.

“Previous award winners have been profiled on primetime television, had their services endorsed by Government and have secured additional funding because of the exposure that the CSJ Awards gave them."