Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP urges local businesswoman to apply for awards
Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is urging local businesswomen to apply to the 2021 Women in Innovation Awards.
Innovate UK is offering at least 20 Women in Innovation Awards to female entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Mr Day said: “The past year has been difficult for all of us, but particularly for our small local businesses. It is so important that women continue to be empowered to succeed in business. This is a great opportunity for female leaders across Linlithgow and East Falkirk and I would encourage all organisations which may be eligible to apply.”
Applications are open until October 6. To apply go to: https://apply-for-innovation-funding.service.gov.uk/competition/974/overview.
The winners will receive a £50,000 grant, as well as mentoring, coaching and business support.