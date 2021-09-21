Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP warns against ending furlough scheme

Analysis from the House of Commons Library, using the latest HMRC data, has revealed that 2200 jobs remain furloughed in Linlithgow and East Falkirk - representing four per cent of eligible jobs.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day (SNP) said: "It is vital that the Chancellor finally listens to SNP calls to extend the furlough scheme and deliver financial support for hard hit businesses and sectors. There is now a very real danger that Tory complacency on jobs could result in rising redundancies here and across the UK."