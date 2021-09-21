Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP warns against ending furlough scheme
Martyn Day MP has warned the Chancellor against withdrawing support for jobs and businesses - as new analysis shows 2200 jobs in Linlithgow and East Falkirk are at risk from plans to end the furlough scheme next week.
Analysis from the House of Commons Library, using the latest HMRC data, has revealed that 2200 jobs remain furloughed in Linlithgow and East Falkirk - representing four per cent of eligible jobs.
Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day (SNP) said: "It is vital that the Chancellor finally listens to SNP calls to extend the furlough scheme and deliver financial support for hard hit businesses and sectors. There is now a very real danger that Tory complacency on jobs could result in rising redundancies here and across the UK."