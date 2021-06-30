Linlithgow author books two awards nominations

Linlithgow author Mark Wightman's debut novel has been nominated for two awards.

Published by Hobeck Books, Waking the Tiger has been shortlisted for a Bloody Scotland Prize, the Scottish Crime Debut of the year, as well as being long-listed for the McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Book of the Year.

The shortlist is based on points received by a team of readers – largely made up of bloggers and booksellers.

Published on June 1, Waking the Tiger is set in Singapore in 1939 as the British colony faces the outbreak of the Second World War. Against that backdrop,

Inspector Max Betancourt begins an investigation into the death of a young Japanese woman, found murdered by the warehouses of Singapore's port. Against the stern warnings from senior officers and the colonial authorities, Betancourt risks his career and reputation to find out who was responsible for her death.

Mark is delighted to have received the nominations.

He said: “Scottish crime writing continues to go from strength to strength and it's a huge honour to be shortlisted for the Bloody Scotland Scottish Crime Debut of the Year for 2021 with such an exciting group of writers.

"My congratulations and best wishes to them all.”

Bloody Scotland is Scotland’s International Crime Writing Festival, providing a showcase for the best crime writing from Scotland and the world.

Hobeck co-director Rebecca Collins said: "We were thrilled with the longlist nomination announcement last month so now we are thrilled all over again that Waking the Tiger has also made the debut novel shortlist. Both nominations together mean so much to us and all our other authors too. We are all very proud of Mark’s achievements."

Mark Wightman was born in Edinburgh before growing up in the Far East, in Hong Kong and Singapore. The idea of writing a novel set in Singapore had lain sown for a long time.