Linlithgow beer festival returns for its hat-trick

Linlithgow Round Table members toast the beer festival with event sponsor Paul Rolfe Estate Agents' Fraser Neary.

This year’s festival will run from 1pm-11.30pm at Linlithgow Masonic Hall, with all profits going to local causes as part of the Round Table’s annual fundraising efforts.

Linlithgow Round Table chairman Graeme Reynolds said: “It’s great to be up and running with the festival again after a year out due to Covid in 2020. The first two festivals were enjoyed by many, with a lot of people asking about the return this year and looking forward to it.

"The last beer festival in 2019 made a profit of over £4,400 with almost 400 people attending, around 800 pints drunk and over 250 pies consumed!

“The key to the sizable profits in 2019 was a significant uptake in sponsorship, and amazingly, the response from local groups and businesses coming forward to support the event this year has been even greater which is really encouraging and greatly appreciated!

“Something new to the festival this year is sponsorship of the souvenir pint glasses which has kindly been taken up by Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting, allowing us to reduce our overheads even further and increase the amount of funding we can give away.”

Fraser Neary, Paul Rolfe Linlithgow branch manager said: “We are delighted to support this year’s beer festival! As a local company it’s a very exciting event to be involved in. We have supported the event in previous years but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be the first sponsor of the souvenir pint glasses, which I know adorn the shelves of many Linlithgow residents.

"The Round Table do some fantastic work in the local community and we are delighted to be able to contribute to a great cause.”

Graeme continued: “We will have a selection of 24 beers from a range of Scottish breweries including West, Overtone, Fallen, Inner Bay and local Grangemouth-based brewery Hybrid. The majority of offerings are vegan and a number of SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Award winning brews are included in the line-up.

“For the non-beer drinkers, there will be draft cider and prosecco on offer and, as in previous years, we will have a range of delicious hot pies from the Trossachs Pie & Pastry Company.

“Entry is £5 which includes a souvenir pint glass to take away, with beer tokens sold inside to allow sampling of the beers in third, half or full pints.

"We will have a full Covid Security Plan in place but there is no need to buy tickets or book in advance - just pay on the door.

“The Beer Fest will kick-start Linlithgow Round Table’s annual fund-raising for the 2021 /22 session which we hope will see a return to totals in excess of £16,000 per year, as in pre-Covid years, from regular events such as Santa’s Sleigh, Marches Magazine sales and the Summer Fun Day.

"All the money raised will go to a range of good causes in and around Linlithgow.

“For anyone interested in joining Linlithgow Round Table or looking to request a donation, please make contact through our Facebook page: @LinlithgowRoundTable.

“I’d just like to say a big thank you to the Round Table members for their hard work on the Beer Festival so far and to all the 2021 sponsors: Lugo IT, Martin Godley Podiatry, Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting, NB Connect Electrical Services, Linlithgow 41 Club, Cafe bar 1807, Delhi’s Winter, Peterkin & Kidd, West Port Veterinary Clinic, Champfleurie Estate, Alex M Adamson - Debt Collection Services, Lothian Mechanical Handling, A.R.D. Financial Consultants, Wallace Partnership, Rhona Malone Estate Agent, Barclay & Co Chartered Accountants, Rotary Club of Linlithgow and Bo’ness, The Fraternity of Dyers in Linlithgow, RGM Solicitors, AutoMec Motor Services, McMillan Public Affairs + Relations, Monté Engineering, Cycling Without Age Scotland, Star & Garter Hotel, Mannerstons Café & Farm Shop, Linlithgow Cricket Club, Derek Heeps Haulage and Hunters of Linlithgow.”