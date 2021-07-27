Linlithgow boys get on their bikes to help charity

The boys and some of their parents who took part in the charity cycle, pictured with Matthew.

Jack Ovenden and five of his friends from the same year at Linlithgow Primary School – Hamish, Ty, Archie, Oliver and Malach – cycled 26 miles from Linlithgow to Ratho and back last Saturday to raise just under £4,000 for Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

The charity provides therapy for Jack’s younger brother Matthew (7).

Their dad Daniel, who along with four other parents joined the boys, was full of praise for their efforts.

Brothers Matthew (7) and Jack Ovenden (9) - who organised a charity cycle for Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

He said: "When Matthew was young we got a lot of support from Bobath, which brings together physical and speech therapy. The charity is now called Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

"We have not been able to do any fundraising events for the last couple of years and Jack wanted to cycle 26 miles, as the charity has been going for 26 years. The cycle started at the canal basin and went to the marina at Ratho, we stopped for a sandwich, then we came back.

"It was a beautiful day. The first half was a bit cool because it was in the morning but by about midday the sun was shining in full so we were pretty hot when we got back!

"All the boys were really energetic and enthusiastic, fuelled by jelly babies and ice cream. They absolutely smashed it. I and all the parents are extremely proud of the boys.

The boys and some of their parents who took part in the charity cycle.

"We had signs up on some of the bridges saying ‘go team Matthew’, put up by one of the parents, which gave them a real lift. It’s brilliant how much they have raised. Absolutely amazing.”

A spokesperson for Cerebral Palsy Scotland said: “The Ovenden family have been committed and valued supporters of CP Scotland for a number of years now, raising money through our events and their own.

"It’s truly amazing how it all adds up and we really appreciate everything they have done for CP Scotland.

“Like most charities our fundraising income reduced last year and to put it simply we wouldn’t be able to do anything without the support of the Ovenden family and others like them.

“The funds raised by Jack and his team will help us to recover from a difficult year.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-ovenden.

Daniel added: "Matthew has really benefited from that therapy. Bobath has helped him with communication, movement and different aspects of his care.

"So I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped with the cycle. Everybody had a really good time.”