Linlithgow boys learn to stay safe on the road

The junior section of the 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade recently took part in Road Safety Week, co-ordinated by road safety charity Brake.

As part of the campaign, the junior section (for boys in primary 4 to 6) chose to make small changes to stay safe on the road – from wearing reflective clothing if out at night, to always looking for a safe place to cross a road.

Jamie Currie, 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade officer, said: “Boys got their string in a fankle as we worked out the distance for a car to stop at different speeds, and guessed road signs. We had lots of fun, but with a serious message – to stay safe on the roads.

“Why did we do this? As one boy said: you don’t want to be pancaked!”

Dave Nichols, community engagement manager for Brake, said: “We’re delighted 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade is getting involved with Road Safety Week and stepping up for safe streets.

“Nobody should be killed or seriously injured on our roads and we already know the many solutions that can prevent these tragedies and allow us all to get around in safe and healthy ways.

“It’s vital everyone gets involved with learning about, shouting about and celebrating these solutions, whether though campaigning for safer roads, or choosing to use roads as safely as possible. Together we can make roads safer for everyone.”

During road safety week, November 18-24, thousands of schools and groups learnt about and passed on ways to eliminate death and serious injury from the roads.