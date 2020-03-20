Linlithgow business ordered to pay out thousands for labourer’s scalded hands

A Linlithgow business has been ordered to pay £3,395 to a labourer scalded by hot water while washing his hands.

A sheriff has ruled that George McPhie and Son was at fault over a heater that delivered “excessively hot water”. Lee Birch (41) from Rosyth, was awarded £3,395 at the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

His left hand was scalded when he switched on the hot tap. A burns expert said the water temperature had to be between 60 and 70 degrees to cause the injury. He was discharged from hospital after treatment but had to apply dressings for several weeks.

The court was told the water heater was tested annually and there had been no issues before the incident in May 2018. The company argued that it had presented “no foreseeable risk of injury”.

Sheriff Robert Weir said no explanation had been given for the water being so hot and concluded there must have been a fault in the system.

It appeared that the annual inspection of the heater had been limited to testing the water temperature. No internal examination had been done and the company had failed to assess potential risks.

Shortly before the incident, Mr Birch had argued with his boss after revealing he planned to quit. The sheriff said their relationship had deteriorated, but added: “I consider his evidence is essentially a credible and reliable account.”