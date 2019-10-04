Linlithgow charity shop more popular than ever

The Cancer Research charity shop in Linlithgow celebrated its 30th birthday this week, with the store’s manager praising his volunteers.

The busy shop recorded its best year last year, and staff there hope to continue serving the community for many years to come.

David Thornton, manager of the shop for the past three years, said: “It’s fantastic. The support we get in Linlithgow is absolutely amazing. We are very well supported, in both donations and people spending in the shop. It’s not rubbish we get, it’s good quality stuff, clothing and homeware.

“We made £104,000 last year, the first time we have broke the £100,000 mark. For a shop to make that clear profit is phenomenal.”

The store was first opened in 1989 and run by a small team of volunteers. It now has 59 volunteers and two paid shop assistants. David said: “I’m very lucky. The lady I took over from, Wendy Shaw, built up a good squad of volunteers. And thankfully, they have stuck by me. Some of them have just celebrated 25 years service. We have very lovely volunteers.”

The shop marked its anniversary with a party at Kingsfield Golf Club on Tuesday.

David added: “We had photo albums of when the shop first opened, music, food and just celebrating. To say thank you very much to all the volunteers.”