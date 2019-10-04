Linlithgow cheesecake cafe opens

New eatery, Sweet Little Cheesecake Cafe, located on Linlithgow High Street opened its doors to customers on Monday.

The new cafe offers all day breakfast, lunch, a selection of hot and cold drinks and of course their signature cheesecake. Cafe owner Carol Paton said: “The possibilities are endless when it comes to cheesecake flavours.

“We love the challenge of creating exciting new flavours. We’ve got a great menu and had to make sure there was something available for the kids. We know how tricky it can be to eat out and there may not be many options.”

The team at Sweet Little Cheesecake Cafe have spent the last few months planning and moving the busy Sweet Little Cheesecake business from Armadale to Linlithgow.

Carol said: “Our shop in Armadale was a huge success due to word of mouth, locals, corporate clients and returning customers, but we found we quickly required more space due to the high demand for made to order occasion cheesecakes plus keeping the shop stocked with freshly made cheesecakes.

“Many customers commented it would be fantastic to be able ‘sit in’ and enjoy our cheesecake and a coffee, so when there was an opportunity to open a cafe in Linlithgow, it seemed like a win-win situation for all.”

Carol hopes the new Sweet Little Cheesecake Cafe will provide a boost to the local economy. She added: “We like to be very active within the local community such as sponsoring local events and supporting local charities. We also like to run frequent competitions for our customers on our Facebook page.”