Linlithgow company’s milestone recruit

Global Oracle consultancy firm Inoapps last week celebrated the 25th developer hire to its Linlithgow operation through its partnership with CodeClan.

Founded four years ago, CodeClan has provided digital training courses to more than 800 professionals since being launched, delivering a steady pipeline of talent into Scotland’s technology sector.

Inoapps has worked with CodeClan since June 2016, successfully recruiting several developers and other IT professionals to its Linlithgow premises, with new CodeClan recruits going through an 18-month career development programme. This begins with a three-month boot camp where they further develop their skills through intensive training and acquiring practical hands-on experience within the business.

The announcement of the 25th CodeClan partnership recruit was made last week at Inoapps’ Linlithgow offices by Jamie Hepburn MSP, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, who attended a roundtable event discussing how to further promote skills within Scotland’s IT sector.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Inoapps for reaching this landmark. The Scottish Government is working to support both our growing digital economy and our digital sector.

“We realise that boosting digital skills across all sectors is becoming increasingly critical, and the work of the CodeClan digital skills academy is playing a crucial role in helping to make this happen.”

Phil Burgess, managing director of Inoapps UK, said: “As a growing global company, having access to high-level talent is essential to our business. CodeClan is delivering an invaluable service to technology firms like ours by providing high-quality, well-trained recruits who are keen to pursue a career in this thriving sector.

“We’re delighted to announce that the 25th recruit has come through the fruitful partnership we have developed with CodeClan. We look forward to on-going collaboration with them as we continue to invest in our Scottish-based operations through our new office in Linlithgow.”

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CEO of CodeClan, said: “Our focus at CodeClan is on supporting our students to be confident, job ready and passionate about the digital opportunities in Scotland.

“Inoapps was one of the first industry partners I spoke to when I joined CodeClan in 2017, and since then, our relationship has grown. I love that they hire graduates for multiple positions and leverage our students’ career history to create diverse teams.”