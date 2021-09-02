Linlithgow couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

The happy couple Alice and Marshall Young, pictured on their wedding day and their anniversary.

Alice (nee Swan) and Marshall Young met at the dancing in the Legion H all, Winchburgh back in 1943 when Alice from Bridgend was a telephonist with Telegraph Condenser Company at Bathgate, and Marshall from Broxburn was employed at Scottish Oils Candleworks in Broxburn.

The romance was interrupted by Marshall’s three years service in the fleet air arm as an air mechanic. On demob they became engaged and were married in Kingscavil Church on August 25, 1951.

Marshall had transferred to Grangemouth Refinery by this time, and in 1954 was transferred to Aden Refinery in South Yemen as commissioning operator.

Alice joined him in February 1955, and their son Craig was born in the BP hospital in Aden in 1961.

Craig recalled: “It was an exciting time in South Yemen as they were there during the political troubles and the uprising in Crater. The problem was solved by the Argylls under Colonel ‘Mad Mitch’.

"They also watched the departure of British forces when independence was granted.

"They left Aden in 1975, mum to set up home in Linlithgow and dad to a posting on Das Island in the United Arab emirates.

"After Das Island dad retired to Deacons Court in Linlithgow.”

The family, Craig and wife Anne live in Linlithgow, while their children Lisa and Stuart live in Bo’ness and Cowdenbeath respectively.

Marshall is a keen gardener and Alice has been a lifelong fundraiser, doing voluntary work for the WRVS, and latterly for her favourite charity Crossroads.

She has also done sterling work for the Soroptomists.

Alice is also a founder member of both The Abbeyfield and Linlithgow Link and was Chairperson of the local SSPCC for five years during the late 1970s.

Craig added: “More recently, both mum and dad were hospitalised in 2017 but have recovered well and now, both aged 94, are still as much in love as they were when they first met in 1943!