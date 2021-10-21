Linlithgow cyclist on top of the world after raising money for charity on Everest challenge

Alex Ball on his challenge. Photo by Jax MacKenzie.

Alex Ball (19) from Linlithgow Bridge, cycled up and down Kingscavil Hill 130 times on Sunday to reach a total of 8,848m, the height of Mount Everest, to raise funds for the ProjectGo charity.

Alex completed the mammoth challenge in nine hours 39 minutes and 59 seconds of non stop cycling, which beats the previous Scottish record by half an hour.

After the challenge Alex revealed how tough his charity ride had been.

He said: "It's the hardest cycling event I've ever done.

"So many people had donated so I knew I had to complete the challenge and I had to keep pushing all the time because I wanted to make sure I was inside the record.

"The hardest bit was hour four to hour six because my legs were hurting and I thought it would only get worse from there.

"Because of the effort I couldn't eat solid food but I perked up in the last few hours after being given a double espresso and some energy drink from my coach James McCallum."

Alex's challenge attracted cyclists and supporters from the local area to Kingscavil Hill, coming to watch even in the rain. Alex said: "The support on the hill really kept me going, I was cheered on all day and it kept my morale intact."

The weather deteriorated during the day, with mist shrouding the climb, adding an extra dimension of difficulty to Alex's challenge.

He added: "This test is about defying gravity, but the rain soaked my clothes through adding extra weight to my effort!"

Half of the funds raised will be donated to Project Go, a charity which is associated with Alex's current cycling team Vanelli-Project Go.

Project Go was set up by Nick and Kirsty Ohly, and aims to raise awareness and funds towards finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy after both their children were diagnosed with the disease. The muscular dystrophies are a group of inherited genetic conditions that gradually cause the muscles to weaken, leading to an increasing level of disability.

The other half of the money raised by Alex’s charity challenge will go towards covering the costs of Alex living and racing in Italy with Zappi Racing Team next year.