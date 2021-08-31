Linlithgow Firm DB Group joins Social Bite's Break the Cycle challenge

DB Group’s Paul Farrell, Ian Pritchard and Kirsty Christie will take part in the Break the Cycle challenge.

The event for homelessness charity Social Bite will take place on Sunday (September 5) and will see DB Group’s Paul Farrell, Ian Pritchard and Kirsty Christie take part in the ‘Break the Cycle’ challenge.

One of the trio, head of DB Water Kirsty Christie, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the upcoming Social Bite Break the Cycle challenge.

"It is a great opportunity to raise funds for a fantastic cause and we look forward to pedalling alongside Sir Chris Hoy and many others on September the 5th.”

Setting off from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, the team will be pedalling 60 miles across Scotland’s central belt and crossing the finish line in Edinburgh - just along from Social Bite’s flagship Village in Granton.

All of the funds raised will help in expanding the Social Bite Village initiative in the two new cities as well as on projects that help “Break the Cycle” of homelessness.