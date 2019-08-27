Linlithgow Folk Festival concerts to be kissed by a Rose again

The Linlithgow Folk Festival takes place September 11-15, with all the major concert events taking place in the Rose Social Club on Braehead Road.

The Feast of Folk at the Rose Club gets underway on Thursday, September 12 with the third staging of Songs And Reels At The Rose. This year’s event will feature Benedict Morris, Pablo Lafuente and Ryan Murphy.

Linlithgow Folk Festival Association chairman Murdoch Kennedy said: “Benedict Morris, the current BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, is making a huge name for himself both at home and abroad. He is currently part of a duo with Belfast-born guitarist, Cormac Crummey (Bene & Cormac). Their debut album Wavelength was released in November 2018, when they enjoyed sold-out performances on their Scotland and Ireland tour.

“Benedict is also the fiddle player alongside five times world champion Irish dancer David Deaney in his show Velocity, which recently set Broadway alight, earning several five-star reviews.

“Since being named as the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, one of Benedict’s new projects has been a trio with BBC Radio Two Folk Award winners, Pablo Lafuente and Ryan Murphy. They are currently working on an album, which will be released later this year.”

Songs And Reels At The Rose gets underway at 8pm on Thursday September 12 . Tickets are £8.

The headline festival concert will take place on Friday September 13 and will see duo Emily Smith and Jamie McClennan return to Linlithgow. They will be supported by Forth Street, a young seven-piece band who met at the Tolbooth traditional music classes in Stirling. Speaking about the youngsters, Murdoch added: With musicianship rivalling many of the top young acts on the Scottish Folk scene today, the band’s youthful energy centres on the music traditions of the Stirlingshire area and beyond.

“Already making a fantastic reputation for themselves, they are only going to get better and better.”

The headline concert will start at 7.30pm, tickets are £12.

The Feast of Folk at the Rose Club continues on Saturday September 14 with a special Bluegrass concert by the Okefenokee Reunion Band.

“Forty years ago, there was very little knowledge of Bluegrass music in Scotland. Today, there is a thriving scene, with many great players,” said Murdoch.

“The Okefenokee Band were pioneers for Bluegrass music in Scotland, if not the whole UK. They played at many events throughout the country, but then retired due to other commitments. When they decided to start playing again six years ago, they chose Linlithgow, because their first professional gig had been at the old Linlithgow Folk Club.

“They helped to establish the very strong Bluegrass element at the local Folk Festival and the organisers are delighted to welcome them back.”

The Bluegrass Concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £10. Tickets for all the shows are available at Far from The Madding Crowd, 20 High Street and at linlithgowfolk.yapsody.com.