Linlithgow Folk Festival returns with scaled back outdoor and online event

Linlithgow’s young piping sensation, award-winning Ross Miller, will star at next month’s mini–Folk Festival in the town.

Over the last few months, the Folk Festival organisers have continued to plan in the hope that there could be some kind of event this year. They have now drawn up a programme, which includes an online Twinning concert, featuring groups from Linlithgow and its French counterpart Guyancourt on September 9 and two days of music centred around the Burgh Halls café and garden on September 11 and 12.

Linlithgow’s young piping sensation, award-winning Ross Miller, who was signed up to headline the 2020 Linlithgow Folk Festival, will provide an online concert on September 10 at 8pm – the highlight of a reduced version of the usual five-day celebration of traditional music, dance, and song in the town.

A special children’s concert, called ‘Weans’ World’ will take place in the Rose Garden. Musicians will also be encouraged to play at various outdoor sights around the town, including beer gardens.

Announcing the plans for next month, Folk Festival chairman, Neil MacDonald said: “Over recent months, the committee has wrestled with the ever-changing regulations relating to indoor entertainment and Covid-19 in trying to salvage our annual September event.

"Determined to put on some form of morale-boosting event to aid the return to normality, we settled on having a condensed presentation of music outdoors.

"We are grateful to the staff at the Burgh Halls in allowing us to have two days of performances there.”

He added: “In tandem with the concert for children in the Rose Garden, online concerts by the fabulous Ross Miller Band and our Town-Twinning partners, and some outdoor presentations around the town, we will indeed see a feast of music over four days.

“I am so grateful as always to the unstinting efforts of the committee and volunteers of the Folk Festival Association who have worked tirelessly to bring live music back to the town.”

Ross Miller is excited to be associated with his home-town Folk Festival again said: “I’m delighted that Linlithgow Folk Festival organisers are managing to hold an event this year. I’m looking forward to playing music for an appreciative audience again after what has been a very challenging 18 months for everyone.

"Here’s hoping that next will be back to full strength with the festival we know and love!”