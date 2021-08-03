Linlithgow gets ready for Beautiful Scotland judges’ visit

The Serpentine flower bed in Linlithgow.

Ron Smith, Burgh Beautiful convenor and leader of the sub-committee organising the Beautiful Scotland bid, said: “The judging is the culmination of months of hard work by Burgh Beautiful members, businesses, individuals and volunteers from many other local groups to make the town look good for residents and visitors.

“We hope that the 20,328 flowers in Linlithgow’s beds, tubs and hanging baskets planted over the past few months, impress the judges!”

During the judging tour, three themes will be examined - horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

Linlithgow is ready for the Beautiful Scotland competition – with judging due to take place on Tuesday, August 10. Hanging baskets at the Cross.

Fellow sub-committee member and chair of Linlithgow Burgh Trust, John Mason, said: “As usual, we have had to do a lot of work that, in the past, would normally have been done by the council, so we’re hoping that the judges will appreciate the community taking ‘ownership’ of its environment.

“We have enthusiastically taken on board this year’s competition theme of ‘climate and nature friendly’. The results of which can be seen, not only in flower beds but in our tree planting work and wildflower meadows, some of the latter being a notable contribution by West Lothian Council.”

Burgh Beautiful volunteer Mel Oxbrow said: “For the judges’ visit on Tuesday, August 10, we are hoping that everyone able to do so can do their little bit to improve the look of the town, whether through floral displays, improving the appearance of properties or making sure that Linlithgow looks as clean as possible.

“This year, we’re up against towns like Haddington, Forres, Cupar, Inverurie and Lanark, so the bar is set very high! We are looking forward to showing off our new ‘Civic Insignia’ statues and the work of our sister group, Linlithgow Civic Trust, at the Carmelite Friary site. Along with initiatives like our ‘Floral Trails’ booklet, it’s all about getting Linlithgow on the tourist map.”

Floral displays at the new St Michael statue at Low Port.

Awards will be presented in September, with some towns and villages going on to represent Scotland in next year’s Britain in Bloom Final.

Jean Long, Burgh Beautiful secretary, said: “We want to give a massive ‘thank you’ to all who have helped with Linlithgow’s Beautiful Scotland entry and all who will be involved – it’s a lot for volunteers to take on and this should be appreciated.”