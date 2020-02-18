Linlithgow golf society still on course for charity

A Linlithgow golf society has handed over a cheque for £7,500 to Children 1st, from members’ fundraising efforts all year round for the charity.

The money was raised by Springfield Golf Society from a number of golf outings, competitions, social events and a charity golf day hosted at Linlithgow Golf Club. The ladies section raised £4,000 of this.

This latest donation brings the funds raised by the society for the charity over the years to an impressive £112,250.

John McClymont is secretary of Springfield Golf Society, which was founded more than three decades ago by golfers from the Springfield area of Linlithgow.

He said: “There are only 25 guys and 20 women. But it’s probably been our record year for fundraising, although I don’t know for sure. It’s certainly been an excellent year.

“Somebody got the idea of instead of just enjoying ourselves playing golf we should help charities as well. And that charity has been Children 1st ever since.

“I think that brings its own momentum given how much has been raised in the past.”

The society hopes to raise more money in the future for Children 1st.

John added: “The main fundraiser tends to be a charity golf day in October. But we are always trying to think of other ways to raise money.

“The ladies have been fantastic, they held a fashion show.

“Everybody is quite committed to it.

“Playing golf you have a good time. It’s pretty sociable so it’s a bonus really to help others while doing so.

“I’m going to be speaking to Children 1st to see if they can come to us with things they are involved in that we can get involved in also.”