Linlithgow housing officers give out foodbank vouchers

Housing officers are increasingly on the front-line when it comes to tackling poverty and debt issues.

The numbers of tenants in financial difficulty have surged on the back of the roll-out of Universal Credit (UC) and a lot of time is now spent working with tenants on applications for benefits and updating UC applications.

Now, as part of the programme, housing officers can now issue foodbank vouchers to tenants in need. Linlithglow’s housing manager, Phyllis McFadyen told a meeting of the town’s Local Area Committee last week that the local staff had started issuing foodbank vouchers where needed and also prepared welcome packs of food stuffs and toiletries for those moving in to temporary tenancies.

Although one of the wealthiest parts of the county Linlithgow has not been untouched by the difficulties seen elsewhere from the roll-out of UC. The arrears position for Linlithgow is £150,178. This is an increase of £30,309 on last year’s position. The West Lothian overall position is currently £2,982,863.

Ms McFayen’s report outlined: “Officers in the team have a number of tenancies under supervision for issues such as child & adult protection, anti-social behaviour and poor tenancy conditions. Our officers’ work with a range of services and agencies to ensure tenants and residents are fully supported, tenancies maintained and sustained as far as possible and appropriate action taken where necessary. Rent arrears activity continues to be a weekly priority task for the team and will continue to work with all our tenants in offering the support, advice and assistance.”

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We currently have a pilot scheme where our Housing Officers can issue vouchers to the foodbank to those who need them. Currently both CIS and Advice Shop staff can issue the vouchers, and the pilot will help see if this should be extended to Housing Officers as well.

“Housing officers within the local housing offices are already working jointly with the foodbank in order to help and support tenants moving into temporary emergency accommodation by providing essential food items and toiletries, which aims to assist for the first few days or until other assistance can be accessed.”