Linlithgow Marches cancelled due to coronavirus

The Linlithgow Deacons Court has had to make the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel this year’s Linlithgow Marches.

It is believed this is only the forth cancellation of the annual event, which dates back to the 16th century.

The Marches had been cancelled during both World Wars and in 1926 during the General Strike.

The decision was taken on Thursday to cancel this year’s event on June 16 and all other associated events in the lead-up to big day, including two Deacon’s Nights and the Crying of the Marches.

A Deacons Court spokesperson said: “This was a difficult decision to make, it’s heartbreaking.

“The Deacon’s Court makes sure the marches tradition of checking the towns boundaries continues.

“It was decided on Thursday night, following advice from the Scottish and UK Governments’ , to cancel this year’s marches.

“The checking of the town’s boundaries has been marked almost every year since the mid 16th century.

“The first Marches organised by the Deacon’s Court were in the 1970s. Since then it has never been cancelled.”

The spokesperson added that although it’s sad to have to cancel, the health and safety of local people comes first.

She said: “It means a lot to so many people in the town.

“The decision was made with a heavy heart, but obviously the safety and well-being of the people of Linlithgow comes first.

“We just hope everybody stays safe.”

Provost John Cunningham added: “We feel that this is the only course of action open at this time, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all participants and the community.

“The Marches celebrations are important to so many of the people of Linlithgow and this decision was made with a heavy heart, however it is one which is out of our control.

“I hope that you and your families stay safe through this crisis and we will see you on the first Tuesday after the second Thursday of June, 2021.

“Long Live the Marches.”