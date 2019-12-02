Linlithgow MSP backs Small Business Saturday campaign

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) is highlighting the annual Small Business Saturday campaign and encouraging constituents to shop local this Christmas.

Small Business Saturday 2019 takes place on Saturday (December 7) and is designed to support, inspire and promote small businesses during the busiest shopping period of the year.

Fiona met with the Small Business Saturday Coach Tour team recently to highlight the importance of shopping local and using our small businesses.

Commenting, Fiona said: “I am always pleased to support Small Business Saturday, not only does it benefit our local businesses it also serves the community and local economy.

“Throughout the year I enjoy visiting the local shops and cafes across West Lothian and it is never more important to use them than over the festive period.

“Following the hype of “Black Friday” it is important that we remember to use these businesses that are the heart of our local communities, if we don’t we could lose them.

“I would like to encourage my constituents to shop local this Christmas time and show your support for our small businesses.”