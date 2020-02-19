Linlithgow MSP delighted with new Government role

As part of a Scottish Government reshuffle earlier this week the First Minister appointed Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop as her Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture.

Fiona has been a Government Minister since the SNP came to power in 2007, working in both the Culture and Education briefs. She has held the culture remit since 2009.

Fiona said: “I am delighted to be appointed by the First Minister to the position of Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture in the Scottish Government.

“It is a great honour but also a great responsibility in challenging times. There are also great opportunities and strengths in Scotland’s economy and I am looking forward to serving and supporting the sector and continuing to champion Scotland’s culture.”