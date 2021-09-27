Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop raises a mug in support of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning

Fiona Hyslop MSP enjoys a cuppa in her Holyrood office for Macmillan’s Coffee Morning.

The charity fundraiser sees millions of pounds donated every year to help support people affected by cancer. The money raised helps fund Macmillan services across Scotland to make sure people living with cancer can access the physical, emotional and financial support they need.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Macmillan Cancer Support do an excellent job in supporting people within West Lothian and all over Scotland, and that’s why I’m proud to raise a mug in support of Macmillan Coffee Morning.”