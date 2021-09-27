Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop raises a mug in support of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning
Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop raised a mug in support of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning last week as the charity celebrated its annual fundraiser coffee morning event.
The charity fundraiser sees millions of pounds donated every year to help support people affected by cancer. The money raised helps fund Macmillan services across Scotland to make sure people living with cancer can access the physical, emotional and financial support they need.
Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Macmillan Cancer Support do an excellent job in supporting people within West Lothian and all over Scotland, and that’s why I’m proud to raise a mug in support of Macmillan Coffee Morning.”
She added: “If you usually support Macmillan Coffee Mornings or just want to donate, you can do so at the following link: https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/”