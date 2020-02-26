Linlithgow MSP hails low carbon plans

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop, has called upon Lothian politicians to get behind plans for a £1.8 billion capital investment in low carbon infrastructure.

Earlier this month as part of its draft budget, the Scottish Government announced historic plans to commit around one per cent of GDP in this year’s budget to reduce Scotland’s carbon emissions.

The budget also proposes to increase support to help transform manufacturing, transport and household energy use – as Scotland aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Fiona said: “Climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity, and the defining political issue for all of us, so it is crucial that we lead by example. That’s why the SNP has taken the historic step to commit £1.8 billion in this year’s budget to invest in low-carbon infrastructure across the country.

“This is great news for my constituents here in West Lothian as we’ll not only reduce our carbon footprint but we will also save cash by making our homes more energy efficient.

“There are many local groups such as Transition Linlithgow that local people can get involved with to learn more about how we can end our contribution to climate change.

“The SNP is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2045 and recognises the importance of renewable energy in powering Scotland’s future as a world leader in tackling the global climate crisis. It’s time for MSPs of all parties to take a stand and get behind these proposals.”

Commenting on the SNP’s budget, Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee for Climate Change, said: “We’re pleased to see climate change taking centre stage in this budget. Scotland has committed to reaching Net Zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than the UK as a whole, so funding for difficult to decarbonise areas such as heat and agriculture is welcome.

“Ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, Scotland and the UK must demonstrate that they can lead the world in tackling climate change. Turning ambitious targets into fully-funded policies which deliver real emissions cuts are part of that story.”