Linlithgow MSP highlights pilgrimage way

Local MSP Fiona Hyslop has highlighted the St Andrew’s Way pilgrimage routes as authentic links to our national and local heritage, two of which run through Linlithgow.

Ms Hyslop also delivered the closing speech in a Members debate at the Scottish Parliament in June on The Way of St Andrew’s Way, in her role as Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs.

She said: “Pilgrim ways are an important part of our heritage and local tourism and I am delighted to highlight that two of the St Andrew’s Way pilgrim walks stretch right through my constituency. The St Ninian’s Way goes through Linlithgow Bridge while the Ladywell way passes through Blackridge, Westfield, Torphichen and Linlithgow.

“From long distance walkers to cycle enthusiasts, Scotland is rich in pilgrim ways and more local people and international visitors are keen to travel through towns and villages, following the routes that were mapped out almost a thousand years ago.

“These walks help people of all ages from all over the world connect with our local heritage and allow them to take in some of our most beautiful scenery in the process.

“I urge any of my constituents who have not already done so, to challenge themselves by walking across all or part of these pilgrim routes and give your health and wellbeing a boost by immersing yourself in the history and beauty of our landscapes.”

For the St Ninian’s Way Walk, you can join the route at the Main Street and on Mill Road and walk to St Andrews or Carlisle. See www.bikemap.net/en/r/3780673/#/z13/55.981626,-3.6032581/terrain.

For the Ladywell Walk, you can join at Heights Road, north of Backridge, and along the Canal route in Linlithgow heading to St Andrews or Motherwell. See https://britishpilgrimage.org/portfolio/the-ladywell-way/