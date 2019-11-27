Linlithgow MSP joins Scottish Youth Parliament’s Missing Piece campaign

On World Children’s Rights Day (November 20) and to mark the 30th Anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) met members of the Scottish Youth Parliament to highlight their ‘Missing Piece to Childhood Adversity’ campaign.

Fiona was invited to place a jigsaw piece as part of a design which frames the Adverse Childhood Experiences Conversation.

She said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Scottish Youth Parliament to meet the team behind this campaign and chat to some of the members of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

“This resource aims to spread awareness of childhood adversity and I was delighted to support the campaign on UNICEF’s World Children’s Day, an annual day of action for children, by children.

“It is absolutely right that our young people have a say on issues that impact them and I hope this campaign encourages more of your young people to speak out and make their voices heard.”