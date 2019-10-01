Linlithgow MSP pops into renovated Winchburgh pub

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) visited the Tally Ho Pub in Winchburgh following its £400,000 refurbishment undertaken by Star Pubs & Bars and the pub’s new licensees, Winchburgh residents Trevor and Yvonne Spence.

The newly designed pub opened in August and created 18 jobs. As part of her visit Fiona had lunch with her constituency team, met the licensees and had a tour of the newly refurbished bar.

Fiona said: “It’s been great to meet Trevor and Yvonne and to see the refurbishment of the Tally Ho Pub in Winchburgh. The Tally Ho is a welcoming and vibrant place for families and I was very impressed to hear about their commitment to the help the growing local community.

“The Tally Ho building has been a pub in Winchburgh for over 100 years and I am pleased to see the place given new life. Trevor and Yvonne are clearly committed to the village and have a number of community focussed activities planned.

“There is a very attractive menu and with a strong food and entertainment offer I am sure they will be very successful in building up the business.

“The Winchburgh Development is one of the biggest in Scotland and once completed will include new schools, a new four-way motorway junction on the M9, a marina on the Union Canal, and a new railway station.”