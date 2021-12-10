Linlithgow MSP praises One Linlithgow in Scotland Loves Local campaign in Parliament

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP).

During which she highlighted the unique collaborative approach of the One Linlithgow Group that connects community working with local business to support town centres and promote regeneration and resilience.

The SNP politician said: “Local businesses are the beating heart of our communities and of course their contribution to the local economy offers opportunity for regeneration, resilience and development.

“The Linlithgow Community Development Trust along with the Business Improvement District together created One Linlithgow, which brings together local businesses of all sizes and the community groups that help them to thrive and survive.

“With the Scottish Government’s Business Resilience Funding, One Linlithgow were able to offer a tailored response to local businesses, offering face masks or distancing posters to some and assisting others with advice on how to continue trading safely. With the help of volunteers they organised ‘grand re-opening hampers’ and offered assistance to businesses unsure of what support they were entitled to.