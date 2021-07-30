Linlithgow MSP unveils Carmelite Friary heritage plaque

Fiona Hyslop MSP unveiled a new plaque at the Carmelite Friary site.

The improvement works include replacement seats, a bin and a new interpretation panel. The old Marches Stone recording the Linlithgow Parliamentary Boundary has also been surrounded with setts and can be viewed in the woods that lead to Rosemount Park.

Fiona said: “I am delighted to be invited by Linlithgow Civic Trust to officially unveil the plaque and environmental improvements of Linlithgow’s Carmelite Friary.”

"She added: “This lovely quiet and historic spot can now be enjoyed even more by the increasing numbers of local people who are choosing to include the paths as part of their regular exercise in the local area.

“Our local heritage creates a powerful sense of place and it is only right that we remember and commemorate the stories of our past to ensure that it can be enjoyed by future generations. Linlithgow Civic Trust is to be commended for the work in telling the story of the town.

“A great deal of effort has gone in to celebrating our local heritage during the pandemic and I would like to congratulate and give thanks to the organisations who have come together to preserve and highlight this important part of our local history.”

Linlithgow Civic Trust received a grant from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund and has now installed new benches and an interpretation panel at the site of the of Carmelite Friary site, off Manse Road, Linlithgow. Work has been put in by Trust members as well as work parties from the Rotary Club of Linlithgow to improve the area of the friary site down to Rosemount Park.