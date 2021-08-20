Linlithgow MSP urges constituents to sign up for new Scotland Loves Local gift card

Linlithgow MSP, Fiona Hyslop, highlights the ‘Linlithgow Loves Local Campaign’ and urges the people of West Lothian to shop local.

The localised card for each of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas can be used in any local business which has signed up to the initiative.

Ms Hyslop said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses, and this new Gift Card Initiative will help businesses by encouraging the people of West Lothian to shop and think local.

"I encourage all businesses in West Lothian, who are able to, to sign up to the initiative. It is free, simple and quick to register and will help drive significant spending locally, therefore helping to secure jobs and send West Lothian on its way to a sustainable recovery from the pandemic.”

She added: “It is important as we ease out of restrictions, that the people of West Lothian, if they can, shop locally and support the brilliant businesses we have, and this Gift Card Initiative will aid in doing so.”