Linlithgow MSP votes in favour of Climate Change Bill

Linlithgow constituency MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) last week voted in favour of the Climate Change Bill.

The landmark legislation commits Scotland to becoming a net-zero society by 2045 – five years before the rest of the UK and in line with the advice from the UK Committee on Climate Change.

The Scottish Government also adopted an ambitious new target to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 – the toughest statutory target of any country in the world.

Fiona commented: “Climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity, and the defining political issue for all of us.

“Scotland is rightly recognised as a world-leader in tackling climate change – we were one of the first countries to declare a climate emergency, and the SNP is now leading by example by committing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

“When I met with Transition Linlithgow before the summer we discussed how local communities can help us achieve these targets. It is clear that the people of West Lothian want to come together to end our contribution to climate change and to improve the lives of everyone who lives here.

“While Westminster is consumed by chaos and the Tories have abandoned any pretence of a domestic agenda, the SNP Government is ready and willing to take necessary steps to improve lives and take the action scientists tell us is necessary.

“We have a moral duty to future generations to tackle climate change now and the forthcoming Climate Change Bill delivers on that commitment.”