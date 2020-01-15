Linlithgow MSP welcomes broadband commitment

Fiona Hyslop MSP has welcomed the commitment made at Holyrood last week from the Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, Paul Wheelhouse, to deliver access to superfast broadband to every home and business in the country.

Despite telecommunications being an entirely reserved matter and all legal and regulatory powers sitting with United Kingdom ministers, the Scottish Government has made progress in terms of superfast broadband. In his statement to Parliament the Minister announced the use of full fibre—or fibre to the premises—technology, that will provide access to gigabit-capable speeds of 1,000Mpbs.

Linlithgow MSP Ms Hyslop (SNP) commented: “This is welcome news for West Lothian, especially for those who live in the most rural parts of the constituency and who have had difficulty accessing superfast broadband in the past.

“If it had been left to the UK Government’s broadband expansion plans, only 63 per cent of premises in West Lothian would have access to superfast broadband. Thanks to the Scottish Government’s Digital Programme, it has now reached up to 97 per cent.

“I also met with Openreach last week where we discussed their building of a new, faster, more reliable and future proof broadband network. Work is underway already in Bathgate, Broxburn and Whitburn.”